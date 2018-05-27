Cyclone Mekunu lashes Oman, Yemen

Portions of Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, lost electricity as the cyclone made landfall. The Arabian Sea churned on Saturday, sending mounds of sea foam into the air



Five people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in Oman. Pic/AP

Cyclone Mekunu blew into the Arabian Peninsula yesterday, drenching arid Oman and Yemen, cutting off power lines and leaving at least five dead and 40 missing, officials said.

Portions of Salalah, Oman's third-largest city, lost electricity as the cyclone made landfall. The Arabian Sea churned on Saturday, sending mounds of sea foam into the air.

Five people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in Oman, and 40 others are missing from the Yemeni island of Socotra, which earlier took the storm's brunt, police said. Yemenis, Indians and Sudanese were among those missing on the Arabian Sea isle and officials feared some may be dead. India's Meteorological Department said the storm packed maximum sustained winds of 170-180 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 200 kph. It called the cyclone "extremely severe."

Across Salalah, branches and leaves littered the streets. Several underpasses became standing lakes. Electrical workers began trying to repair lines in the city while police and soldiers in SUVs patrolled the streets.

Omani forecasters warned Salalah and the surrounding area would get at least 200 millimeters of rain, over twice the city's annual downfall. Authorities remained worried about flash flooding in the area's valleys and potential mudslides down its nearby cloud-shrouded mountains.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever