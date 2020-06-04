Cyclone Nisarga: 25 rescued after tree crashes on 10 row houses in Nerul

Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued 25 people trapped inside their homes after Cyclone Nisarga uprooted an old banyan tree that fell over 10 row houses in Nerul on Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 4 pm at Nerul Sector-2. No one was injured.

Officials said the cyclonic storm caused minimal damage to properties of residents, thanks to the preparedness and timely intervention of the corporations of Navi Mumbai and Panvel. No lives were lost or injuries were reported in Navi Mumbai and Panvel, they added.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation on Wednesday morning shifted several families were shifted to safer places from areas prone to landslide and house collapse, ensuring no harm is caused to people's lives.

According to regional meteorological department, Panvel Rural area was in the path of Cyclone Nisarga and all agencies were kept on alert since morning in case of an emergency. More than 50 families living in kachha houses at Panvel Rural area were moved to shelters in the morning. Residents of Koliwada were also shifted to Zilla Parishad Schools.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) moved 200 residents of Jai Durgamata Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar and Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar to nearby civic school no. 8. In Nerul, 130 people living in landslide-prone area were also shifted to corporation schools. Anticipating heavy rain and wind, officials shifted 100 people living in shanties in Sanpada to safer places.

Cars damaged

Till 4 pm, 33 incidents of tree uprooting were reported in Navi Mumbai, causing road blocks and damage to parked cars. The NMMC officials said they resolved all the complaints as quickly as possible.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar also tweeted, "No life lost, [there was] no serious injury; 35 to 40 trees were uprooted, mostly in Uran and Nhava Sheva; two temporary roofs [were] blown away..."

Rainbow Circus gets shelter

Artists of Rainbow Circus, who were staying in an open ground at Airoli Sector 10, were moved to a shelter after the NMMC received a call from concerned citizens. Authorities rushed 25 women, five men and two children to a nearby school.

