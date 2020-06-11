Cyclone Nisarga aftermath: Lack of migrant workers hits restoration work in Raigad

Restoration of power in the cyclone-affected parts of Raigad district is turning out to be a mammoth job for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran) considering the COVID-19 situation in the state and the subsequent exodus of migrant workers.

Heavy losses

The MSEDCL has incurred heavy losses due to the damage to their power transmission infrastructure, which is estimated to be over '150 crore. Confirming the same, state energy minister Nitin Raut said, "I visited the affected areas the very next day on June 4 along with the power secretary and senior officials from MSEDCL to evaluate the damages. The situation was really shocking. High tension lines, transformers and electric poles have been uprooted, mostly due to large trees falling on them." "We are facing two challenges at the moment — big agencies are not in a position to assist us due to the pandemic, and secondly, most of the migrant labourers who do the field work have left for their hometowns. However, we immediately took up the restoration work by mobilising smaller agencies," he said.

Raut added, "We have managed to restore most of the high-power sub-stations, high tension lines and some of the girders. We have prioritised the power restoration work as follows — households, drinking water supply under government schemes, primary health centres and telecommunication. Also, we have deployed a joint managing director rank officer and four executive engineers from other districts to supervise the restoration work in Raigad."

He further said, "A major disaster was averted by shutting down the power supply to the affected areas well in advance. The power supply was switched off four hours before the cyclone's landfall. It helped save lives and prevent any short-circuit or fire. I have directed the team to take photographs and do a panchnama of the electrical damages in Raigad and other districts of the state, and submit a detailed report."

When asked about the estimated loss of '150 crore, he said, "This is our preliminary assessment. We have asked for a financial support of '145 crore under the NDRMA, and the request has already been forwarded to the government."

Dineshcahndra Saboo, director (operation), MSEDCL, said, "As of today in Pen Circle (covering Raigad district) we have roped in a total of 209 engineers, 1,255 technicians and 1,154 labourers from 37 empanelled agencies and 26 outside agencies for restoration work. The cyclone has also affected other areas like Pune, Malegaon, Nashik etc. In all these areas, including Raigad, a total of 407 engineers, 2,011 technicians, 1,930 field workers and 140 agencies are working round the clock to restore power supply."

More manpower needed

Saboo further said, "In the Konkan belt, three talukas — Mandangad, Dapoli and Guhagar, and tehsils like Roha, Mangaon, Srivardhan, Mhasla, Murud, Goregaon, Alibaug, Pali etc in Raigad district, have faced extensive damages to power infrastructure." He clarified that there was no shortage of materials and poles, but migrant labourers returning to their hometowns was affecting the restoration work. "We assured them of providing lodging, and meals, and that their health check ups would be conducted with the help of the local administration, but there has not been much response. We need more manpower for the restoration work," he said.

When asked the reason for not laying underground cables, Saboo said, "Our priority at the moment is to restore the power supply in affected areas. Also, laying underground cables is much costlier than having those above the surface."

When contacted, Deepak Patil, superintendent engineer, (Pen Circle) Raigad, said, "Nearly 16,596 poles have been damaged in Raigad district. Of the 32 feeding stations that were damaged, 27 have been restored, and nearly 820 villages of the 1,976 where power supply had got disrupted, have got back electricity. Out of the 6,773 transformers that were damaged, we have fixed 3,096. We have restored power for almost 3.36 lakh consumers." When asked if they were taking help from electricity suppliers in Mumbai, he said, "In Mumbai most of the staff are trained to handle underground work and here the power lines are above the surface."

