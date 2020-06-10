Cyclone Nisarga aftermath: NCP chief assures aid to Raigad; collector seeks more manpower

Sharad Pawar, accompanied by Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare and others, takes stock of the damage in the district

After last week's Cyclone Nisarga caused mass devastation in Alibag, Mangaon, Shrivardhan, and Murud talukas of Raigad district, NCP chief Sharad Pawar visited the affected areas on Tuesday.

As many as 14 police check posts and outposts were also destroyed in the cyclone, along with the Superintendent of Police and transport offices. Pawar, along with other NCP leaders, have assured locals of financial assistance. "It is not fair to compare a compensation of R5,000 (for those whose houses sustained minor damage) to R1 lakh (for those whose houses were damaged totally) under the NDRMA Act. Such a small sum cannot help anyone restore their home."

District Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said, "Our 14 police stations suffered damages, including six check posts, five outpost, and police quarters at five locations. Since we had anticipated devastation, we had already moved our official computers and some accused to safe locations. We have estimated the loss to police properties in the district to over R1 crore. Fortunately, not a single officer was injured in the cyclone."



Ravaged police station, SP office and police quarters

Nearly 800 police personnels from across the district are working round the clock with the district administration to record the damages, and conduct panchnamas for early clearance of loss damages, Paraskar told mid-day. Close to 400 cops' houses have also been damaged in the cyclone, "but none of them have requested for leave," he said, adding that police are going the extra mile to help people. "When a woman constable was informed of a pregnant woman facing difficulties, she immediately arranged for her transport. Her work is commendable," he said.

The police wireless system saved the day, he said, as officers began seeking permission to begin road clearance work after the eye of the cyclone hit the coast. "I told them to stay put until the tail of cyclone hits since that could have been more dangerous. And unfortunately, I was right but our officers had alerted people and saved much damage," he said.

Mumbai roti bank

Mumbai-based Roti bank, founded by former state DGP D Sivanandhan, was quick to arrange and dispatch around two tonnes of wheat flour, two tonnes of rice and one ton of dal for the cyclone-ravaged tehsils of Raigad district.

An additional five tonnes of foodgrains were procured from the Food Corporation of India, in Borivli. "We are grateful to Roti bank; the supply has already been distributed to the affected villages. We have also requested individuals to come forward and contribute in every possible way."

'Need help to restore power'

The biggest challenge for the district administration is to restore electricity supply in many parts of the district, especially in Shrivardhan tehsil.

Dinesh Shet, a native of Mangaon village, said that most electricity poles were damaged because huge tree branches fell on them.

District Collector Nidhi Choudhary told mid-day that around 3.50 lakh consumers are still without electricity. The district has a population of 26 lakh of which 11 lakh are MSEB consumers. "More than 5,500 high tension electric poles and 11,000 low tension poles have been damaged apart from nine high-voltage electric substations. We could make around eight operational so far," she said.

Choudhary said the biggest challenge has been the above-surface utility services which are badly hit. "We have, however, succeeded in restoring telecommunication networks within the first 48 hours after the cyclone with help from BSNL."

The Coast Guard station at Murud and the Civil Service team from Uran, she said, worked round the clock along with the NDRF team and district administration to clear fallen trees and debris. "We could call back nearly 5,600 fishing boats from the deep sea before the cyclone hit, thanks to the Coast Guard," the collector said.

Priority was also given to primary health centres and district hospitals regarding power restoration. Water supply, Choudhary said, is being taken care of temporarily through wheel-bound generators that are being moved from village to village.

"We have a staff of 1,200 people working to restore the power but we require more trained manpower. Some people have come in from neighbouring Thane, Nashik, and Kalyan," she added.

State energy minister Nitin Raut had visited the district on June 4.

3.5 lakh

Consumers still without electricity

Donate here

District Disaster Response Fund

Account No. — 38222872300

State Bank of India

IFSC Code- SBIN0000308

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news