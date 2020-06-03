Cyclone Nisarga: Ajit Pawar urges coastal residents to stay indoors

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged people from the states coastal belt to remain in safer places in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which is likely to make landfall in the afternoon. Pawar said people should not step outside home till the intensity of the storm fades. People from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts should remain in safer places, considering the landfall cyclonic storm Nisarga is set to make near Alibaug from Arabian sea, a statement quoted Pawar as saying.

The administration is taking complete care to ensure there is no loss of life due to the cyclone, said Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister Lifeguards, police, fire brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in parts of the coastal areas, he said. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said 15 NDRF and four State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed in parts of the coastal districts in view of the cyclone.

Cyclone Nisarga, hovering over the Arabian Sea at about 190 km away from Mumbai, is likely to make landfall at the Alibaug coastal town near the megapolis between 1 pm and 4 pm on Wednesday, a senior IMD official said. Already battling a raging pandemic, Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, accordingto a weather expert.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever