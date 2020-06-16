Cyclone Nisarga: Alibaug cop goes beyond duty's call to help pregnant woman

On the night of June 12, a couple in Raigad district was blessed wwith a boy and she had only one person to thank — police constable Aarti Raut, who for they was a 'god-sent angel'. Anasuya and Vinayak Khalu, both aged 22, hails from Washi Havelli in Tala taluka and stay with his mother, handicapped father, and two sisters in a small kachha house. On June 3, the day Cyclone Nisarga ravaged the district, Anasuya was in labour pain.

"It was windy and raining, and my wife was unable to bear the pain. I have a two-wheeler, but I couldn't have taken her on the bike in such a weather and in the advance state of pregnancy," Vinayak told mid-day. "I ran towards the main road, hoping to get some mode of transport to take my wife to a maternity hospital in Mhasla taluka, 65 km away, , but I could only see falling electric poles and uprooting trees."



Police Naik Aarti Raut receives certificate of appreciation from Raigad SP Anil Paraskar

"But, from nowhere, came a car and stopped right in front of me. I saw a lady cop and her husband. They came as god-sent angles. On hearing my plight, they agreed to drop my wife and my mother to the hospital."

"She was very kind. She and her husband would move the debris on the road to make way. She also told Anasuya that if need arises, she would help with the delivery, as she had a medical kit," Vinayak's mother Parvathi said.

"They dropped my wife at the hospital and left. We never saw or spoke to the couple again," said Vinayak. Aarti got the news only after this journalist informed her and she said she would definitely ring the couple soon.

Not a routine duty

Police Naik Aarti, a resident of Tilak Nagar who is posted at the Welfare Department of Alibaug police Headquarters, was headed to Digha Mohana costal police station for the cyclone bandobast.

"My husband Mandar Raut decided to drop me. We left house at 6.30 am, and had to take several shortcuts as roads were blocked," recalled Aarti. "A few kilometres ahead, we took another shortcut, and that is when I noticed a helpless man." On hearing his plight, we instantly agreed to help them.

'I could sense her pain'

The woman was in labour pain and I could sense it, as I am mother of two. "She was scared. Her husband joined us on his two-wheeler. They insisted on going to Rawoot Maternity and Surgical Hospital, Mhasla, as her name was registered there," said Aarti.

"We dropped them at the hospital around 2.30 pm, then we left for Digha as I was getting late for duty. I reached around 3.30 pm and had to narrate the incident to my superiors."

The next day, Aarti was awarded a certificate of appreciation with a cash reward by Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. He told mid-day, "We are proud that the police go beyond the call of their duty and display the human side of the uniform. They have always been the frontline warriors, helping those in distress anywhere and anytime. And as the team head, I am proud to be amid such brave men and women."

'Was a false labour'

DR M K Rawoot, senior gynaecologist running Rawoot Maternity and Surgical Hospital, told mid-day that it was a false labour pain. "We kept her under observation. A few hours later, her pain vanished. We did a sonography and found that the foetus was doing well and sent her back home."

On June 12, she again developed labour pain and was rushed to a primary health centre in Tala Taluka where she gave birth to Soham 11.54 pm. They wish he grows up to become a police officer.

Vinayak now is worried about his future, as he has no livelihood. He used to earn R150 a day doing odd jobs on fishing boats, but there has been no work since the cyclone alert was issued. Their house was also damaged in the cyclone.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news