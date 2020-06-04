As Nisarga makes landfall, Alibaug, Murud and coastal villages take worst hit; Mumbai escapes

Workers seen clearing the roads of trees in Alibaug after the cyclone had passed

As it hit Maharashtra's coast on Tuesday, Cyclone Nisarga largely spared Mumbai but caused much damage in other coastal areas like Alibaug, Murud and coastal villages in Raigad and Ratnagiri. Strong winds lashed Raigad and Ratnagiri coast on Wednesday morning, and the intensity increased towards the afternoon.

NDRF and disaster management teams had been positioned at sensitive areas and those staying near the coast were moved to temporary shelters in schools, while those in other areas were told to stay indoors. Over 13,000 families in the coastal belt were evacuated ahead of the cyclone.



Many trees fell and metal sheets flew away

Tourism in coastal areas had already taken a hit amid the COVID-19 pandemic and affected people's livelihoods. The damage caused by the cyclone has exacerbated people's problems. An Alibaug resident said, "There has been huge destruction to property. The cyclonic winds were so powerful that small houses and metal sheets over buildings' terraces were damaged." Social media was flooded with videos of metal sheets blown away by the strong winds.

Prashant Naik, president of the Alibaug Municipal Council, took stock of the situation on Wednesday. "There have been many tree falls. Thankfully, there have been no casualties at least in Alibaug town. We are coordinating with concerned departments and work to clear roads of fallen trees has begun."



Workers seen clearing the roads of trees in Alibaug after the cyclone had passed

The beach town of Shrivardhan in Raigad district also saw many trees falling and houses and vehicles getting damaged.

In Ratnagiri, a small ship ran aground. Around 10 sailors stuck on board the ship were said to have been rescued near Mirya bunder.

Gorai residents sheltered

Back in Gorai and Manori villages in the city, the civic body, along with police and social workers had arranged shelters for people at a school. The Catholic community, which has a council in Gorai village, had formed groups to identify those affected. "The local police station, BMC and people from our council had identified people who are likely to face problems during the cyclone. They were moved to a school. Till 4 pm, not much damage was caused in the area. We have asked people to stay indoors and have installed loudspeakers in Gorai village through which people will be given updates on the cyclone," said resident Rossi D'Souza.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news