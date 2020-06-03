Cyclone Nisarga in pictures: Amid alerts and warnings, here's how the day unfolded in Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga, the second cyclonic storm to hit India in the past few weeks, made a landfall near Alibaug amid heavy rains this afternoon. The landfall led to heavy rains and gusty winds in different parts of the Mumbai, the Metropolitan Region, Navi Mumbai and Thane. Power outages were reported in few areas but tree felling incidents took place in several parts of the city due to the strong winds that came with the cyclone.

As Mumbai braced for the impact, the city police imposed section 144, prohibiting entry of people to beaches, promenade and parks along the coastline. The storm is first of its kind to impact Mumbai, which was a huge case of concern for the authorities who are already struggling to battle the spread of Coronavirus.

How Nisarga originated

After a low pressure area developed into a cyclone, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli as the states and union territories fell on its path. Here’s how the day unfolded amid warnings, alerts and evacuations.

The weather department had predicted the likeliness of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places over north Konkan and north-central Maharashtra on June 3 and 4 under the influence of the depression. Director general-Meteorology at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the wind speed will be limited within 100 kmph and the combined impact of rains and tidal waves would also be seen.

Nisarga in Mumbai: A recap in pictures

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal takes stock of the situation at a shelter that housed evacuees from Worli village. Picture/Bipin Kokate

A series of measures were put in place by the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office, which included the evacuation of people living in kuccha houses and low-lying slum areas to safety, keeping teams on standby to tackle treefalls, landslides, and heavy rains. the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police.

A man takes shelter at a shack in Aksa Beach, Malad. Picture/Satej Shinde

As many as 43 NDRF teams have been deployed along the Maharashtra and Gujarat coast. One team consist of 45 personnel. NDRF chief SN Pradhan said that the evacuation is complete and precautionary measures are being taken and people in cyclone shelters are being taught life skills with social distancing. Indian Coast Guard Region (West) also mobilised eight disaster relief teams in Maharashtra to respond to any humanitarian assistance and disaster relief due to the cyclone.

Motorists collect palm fruits after a sugar palm tree fell on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) as an impact of the Cyclone Nisarga.

Vehicular movement was restricted on Bandra-Worli Sea Link until further notice and flights were cancelled between 2:30 pm to 7 pm in Mumbai, in the wake of the cyclone. As the cyclone made landfall at Raigad, near Alibaug, incidents of treefalls and power outages were reported in different parts of the Mumbai Metrological Region.

A tree lies uprooted on the entrance of a residential tower in Nariman Point. Picture/Suresh KK

According to the BMC officials, over 40,000 people living near the sea coast in Mumbai were shifted to safer places. When the cyclone passes off, officials said that these people be sent home after conducting their health tests.

Residents of Pattharwadi near Mahim Causeway at a BMC-run school. Pictures/Pradeep Dhivar

The civic body said in a press release that it shifted 10,840 people from areas near the sea coast and landslide-prone locations to 35 municipal schools where temporary accommodation facilities have been set up and they were provided food and water. The release also said that nearly 30,000 people on their own moved to these temporary accommodations following an appeal by the BMC.

Mumbai Police personnel deployed at Dadar Chowpatty keep a check on the spot. Pictures/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai Police, after beefing up security along the city beaches and imposing Section 144 of the CrPC, restricting the movement of people along with the coastal areas in the cities, also said that hundreds of people living in areas near seashores like Colaba in South Mumbai, Worli and Dadar in Central Mumbai, and Juhu and Versova were shifted to safer places.

A woman takes her child to a BMC school while evacuating from her residence in Pattharwadi near Mahim Causeway.

The Mumbai civic body made arrangements to shift those in flood-prone quarantine facilities to safer places. The civic body also shifted 212 COVID-19 patients admitted at a facility in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to facilities set up at the Worli-based National Sports Club of India (NSCI) dome and NESCO ground in suburban Goregaon to avoid any untoward incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

