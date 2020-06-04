Cyclone Nisarga impact: Waterlogging in many parts as rain lashes Mumbai

Just a day after Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in Maharashtra and left a trail of destruction in Alibaug on Wednesday, Mumbai escaped the brunt but rain continues to pour in the city.

Though an official announcement on the onset on monsoon in Maharashtra has not come from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai has been witnessing relentless showers since Wednesday morning, a result of the impact of Cyclone Nisarga. The downpour resulted in waterlogging at several low lying areas of the city on Thursday morning disrupting lives of common man.

Instances of water-logging have been reported in King Circle, near Gandhi Market with pictures and videos of the King Circle railway bridge being inundated with water and vehicles plying from the spot going viral.

A mid-day reader sent us this picture of a BEST bus plying under the inundated road under the King Circle bridge, near Gandhi Market

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a generally cloudy sky was predicted accompanied by light to moderate rainfall in the city. The weather agency went also said that isolated heavy rainfall was expected in certain areas and further predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rainfall in the city and suburbs of Mumbai in the next 48 hours.

The weather department had issued a thundershower warning in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar from June 1 to 4, adding the chances of heavy downpour in the districts on June 3 and 4.

A police personnel patrols near King Circle Bridge near Gandhi Market.

Cyclone wrecks havoc in Raigad, Pune

The cyclone that spared Mumbai from what could have been a double-whammy of destruction for the city apart from being a COVID-19 hotspot, has claimed four lives in Raigad and Pune, is reportedly heading towards north-northeast towards Vidarbha and it is said to weaken into a low pressure area by this evening.

The traffic on the inundated road under the King Circle near the Gandhi Market.

Vehicles ply on an inundated road under the King Circle bridge near Gandhi Market

The traffic on the road under the King Circle railway bridge near Gandhi Market

Since Wednesday, evacuations have been going on with people living in low-lying areas and coastal areas being taken to higher, safer places. However, nine cases of house or parts of houses collapsing and 39 cases of electric short circuits were reported on Wednesday.

Navi Mumbai also reported minimal damage to resident’s properties that did not worsen due to timely intervention of the police and the NMMC. No casualties were reported either.

