Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Raigad today

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Raigad district on Friday to take the stock of the damage caused by cyclone Nisarga. Yesterday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister directed officials to file a report of the damage caused by the cyclone within two days, in order to assure that speedy help is provided to the farmers and villagers.



Noting that six persons have lost their lives due to the natural disaster, the Chief Minister directed officials to provide aid of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased.



The Chief Minister also ordered officials to ensure early restoration of electricity in Raigad district, where the uprooting of poles has led to a disruption in the power supply.

