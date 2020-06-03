Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Police issue prohibitory orders restricting movement of persons along coastline

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In view of impending cyclone Nisarga, Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh on Tuesday issued prohibitory orders restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast.

Section 144 (CrPC) has been promulgated in the city from 00:00 hours, June 3rd till 12:00 hours, June 4th.

Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline.#TakingOnNisarga — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 2, 2020

"The Mumbai Commissioner of Police has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC restricting any presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent loss of life and property," according to an official statement by the Mumbai Police.

The prohibitory orders will remain in effect from midnight of Tuesday to 12 noon Wednesday, as per the statement said. The cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' over East-central Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 13Kmph during the past six hours.

#Mumbai police restricted presence or movement of persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks from midnight today till 12 noon tomorrow.#CycloneNisarga #NisargaCyclone #MumbaiRains https://t.co/AVpfzNyvDT — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 2, 2020

"The cyclonic storm lay centred at 5.30 pm today over East-central Arabian Sea near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 71.3°E, about 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 300 km south-southwest of Alibaug (Maharashtra) and 560 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat)," said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibaug in Raigad district of Maharashtra during the afternoon of June 3 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110Kmph gusting to 120Kmph," added the IMD.

