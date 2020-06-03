Search

Cyclone Nisarga: Only 19 flights to be operated from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport today

Updated: Jun 03, 2020, 07:16 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The authority also cautioned passengers about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone and urged them to check with their respective airliners before leaving for the airport

Passengers at Mumbai International Airport after domestic flight services were resumed on May 25. Picture/mid-day photographer
Passengers at Mumbai International Airport after domestic flight services were resumed on May 25. Picture/mid-day photographer

Only 19 flights, including 11 departures and eight arrivals, will be operated from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Wednesday, in the wake of Cyclone Nisarga. According to GVK MIAL, which manages the CSMIA, the aforementioned flights will be operated by five airlines, including Air Asia India, Air India, IndiGo, GoAir, and SpiceJet.

The authority also cautioned passengers about probable changes in the schedule of the flights due to the cyclone and urged them to check with their respective airliners before leaving for the airport. Earlier, IndiGo Airline had on Tuesday cancelled 17 flights to and from Mumbai following the severe cyclonic storm in Maharashtra and said that it will operate only three flights from Mumbai today.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Cyclone Nisarga is over the east-central Arabian Sea and further moved north-northeast direction. The wind speed has increased to 24 kilometers per hour from 20 during the past hour at Ratnagiri (Maharashtra).

According to IMD, the cyclone is causing rainfall in Colaba, Santacruz in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the neighbouring state of Goa.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK