Cyclone Nisarga: PM Narendra Modi reviews conditions in western coast

Fishing boats seen anchored at a shore following a warning by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for fishermen not to enter the Arabian Sea for the next two days as a precaution against cyclone 'Nisarga', at Uttan beach in Thane. (Picture/PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclonic conditions in western India.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the low-pressure area formed over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a depression and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Nisarga will cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts late in the evening on June 3.

Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

"Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India's western coast," the prime minister tweeted. "Praying for everyone's well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures," he said.

