Cyclone Nisarga: Three hurt as cement blocks fall on shanty due to gusty wind

This picture has been used for representational purposes. Picture/Shadab Khan

Three members of a family were injured on Wednesday when cement blocks fell on their shanty in a chawl from an adjacent under-construction building in suburban Santacruz here due to gusty winds, police said.

Three shanties were damaged in the incident that occurred around 11:30 am in Dawari Nagar locality in Santacruz (East). The injured have been identified as Viraj Paste (15), Santosh Paste (43) and Sanjay Paste (45), a police official said.

A resident of the chawl said he was sitting inside his room when he heard a thud and people screaming. "We rushed to Paste's shanty and rushed them to hospital," he said.

He claimed that an iron rod had fallen from the under-construction 13-storey building in the past. Another resident demanded registration of an FIR against the builder concerned for the incident.

Mumbai is on alert in view of cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' which made landfall near Alibaug coast, about 95 kms from here, around 12:30 pm.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news