Cyclone 'Nisarga' to cross Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts in 2 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the depression in the Arabian Sea is slated to further intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' and cross north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar in Raigard district and Daman on June 3.

According to IMD's scientist Ananda Kumar Das, the depression is located about 370 kilometres southwest of Goa's Panjim, 690 kilometres south-southwest of Mumbai and 920 kilometres south-south-west of Gujarat's Surat.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards initially till June 2 morning and then recurve north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts between Harihareshwar (Raigad, Maharashtra) and Daman during evening or night of June 3," Das stated.

Harihareshwar town is over 200 kilometres from both Mumbai and Pune, and is over 360 kms from Daman.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area had concentrated into a depression in the early hours on Monday morning.

A low pressure area and a depression are the first two levels on the IMD's eight-category scale used to classify cyclones based on their intensity.

The depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Monday evening. It will further become furious and turn into a cyclonic storm in the wee hours of the morning on June 2 and then into a severe cyclonic storm by evening or night of June 3.

When it becomes a severe cyclonic storm, it will have a wind speed of 105-115, gusting to 125 kilometre per hour at 5.30 p.m. on June 3. According to the IMD, it again will weaken into a cyclonic storm with wind speed of 60-70, gusting to 80 kilometre per hour at 5.30 p.m. on June 4.

IMD's cyclone track shows that Nisarga will cross very close to the Mumbai coast while entering the land.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are on pre-cyclone alert as very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the states on June 3 and June 4. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next few days as it is expected to be very rough.

