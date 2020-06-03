Cyclone Nisarga: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspended

Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone 'Nisarga' which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said.

"In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police are taking every precaution to avert any untoward damage due to the cyclone, it said.

In light of #CycloneNisarga , no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link #TakingOnNisarga #StayHome #StayAlert — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 3, 2020

An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm.

