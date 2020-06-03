Search

Cyclone Nisarga: Traffic on Bandra-Worli sea link suspended

Published: Jun 03, 2020, 14:11 IST | PTI | Mumbai

An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm

This picture has been representational purposes
This picture has been representational purposes

Vehicular movement on iconic Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai was suspended on Wednesday in light of cyclone 'Nisarga' which began landfall near Alibaug, about 95 km from Mumbai, police said.

"In light of #CycloneNisarga, no vehicular movement is permitted on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link," tweeted Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police are taking every precaution to avert any untoward damage due to the cyclone, it said.

An alert has already been sounded in Mumbai in view of the cyclone 'Nisarga', which made landfall near Alibaug around 12:30 pm.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK