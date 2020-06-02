Cyclone Nisarga: Here's how you can track the cyclone real-time?

Observed and forecast track along with cone of uncertainty of the cyclonic storm Nisarga. Picture courtesy/IMD website

After Cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in West Bengal and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Nisarga will hit the coastal areas of Gujarat and Maharashtra on June 3.

The weather department informed in one of its predictions on their Twitter page that the low-pressure area will intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross the coastal areas of northern Maharashtra and southern Gujarat.

The low pressure Area over Arabian Sea to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 48-hours. It would reach near north Maharashtra and south Gujarat coasts around 3rd June morning. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) May 31, 2020

Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted as saying by ANI on Monday, "The depression in the south-west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and in next 24 hours it is going to become a cyclone."

The depression in the south west Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a deep depression in next 12 hours and in next 24 hours it is going to become a cyclone: Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Director General, India Meteorological Department (IMD) pic.twitter.com/cZGJJlsv3L — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

Here's how you can track the cyclone live with these steps:

All you have to do is to log on to https://mausam.imd.gov.in/





Scroll down to find a footer bar and you can find the option 'Specialised Products and Forecasts'. Click on 'Cyclones', which appears as the first option in the list.





The option will lead you to the page called 'cyclones'. The page will have a menu on the left corner where 'national', 'hourly' bulletins on cyclones, wind, storm warning issued by the IMD can be accessed.





Click on 'Track of cyclonic disturbance' that will lead you to the page that gives the current status of the cyclone formation.





You can also track the cyclone real-time with the website of the IMD's The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone Over North Indian Ocean





Another website, Windy.com





Even SkymetWeather.com provides live images of the location of the cyclone. You just have to log in to the website and click on second option on the homepage titlebar tagged as 'Maps'. The page leads to a live graphic map with the nearly-accurate live location of the cyclone marked with colours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news