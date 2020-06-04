Cyclone Nisarga's swift motion, big eye reduced its intensity: IMD scientist

Even as Mumbai was preparing to face a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday, much of its intensity fizzled out after it made a landfall 50 km south of Alibaug at 2.30 pm, and eventually turned into a deep depression over sea by 8 pm. According to experts, the swift movement of the cyclone did not let it stay over the coast and intensify and also a huge eye led to its gradual weakening.

While Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts received on and off rainfall throughout the day, the intensity of it was quite less compared to the forecast. However, Alibaug and Raigad was the most affected as the wind speed recorded there was 120 kmph. However, the wind speed in Mumbai was 50 kmph.

Explaining why the cyclone weakened, Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai, said, "We had been saying that Nisarga would pass from near Alibaug as a severe cyclonic storm and the forecast also included the belt – Harihareshwar and Daman – close to Alibaug. On Tuesday, it was cleared that the storm's landfall would be south of Alibaug. The landfall can be predicted once the cyclone's centre is formed and so these updates were given." Eventually, the process of landfall started around 12.30 pm on Wednesday and it finally happened 50 km south of Alibaug. She said that the cyclone had moved and that was one of the major reasons why Mumbai escaped its wrath.

"This system moved north-northeastwards very fast and eventually weakened. This is why Mumbai did not face much of the storm's intensity. The city was saved because the system did not get enough time to remain over the coast and intensify. The moment it crossed, it lost its intensity and converted into a cyclone from a severe cyclonic storm. And by evening it converted into a deep depression over the sea. This entire process took about six hours, as the landfall happened at 2.30 pm," explained Bhute.

The cyclone is now near Pune and it will further move towards the north of Maharashtra Dhule, Nandurbar and will then head towards Madhya Pradesh. "Since it has already weakened, it will turn into just a circulation," she added.

Explaining the reason behind such swift movement, she said, "Generally after landfall, cyclones do weaken. Moreover, the eye of this cyclone was very big. It was as much as 55 km. And the cyclones, which have big eyes, don't sustain for long. Also the air over the northeast region was not supporting it enough." While much of the danger has been averted, rain activity is expected to continue in all the three districts. However, Palghar is expected to see heavy rainfall at

isolated places.

