Cyclone Ockhi: Search and rescue of missing fishermen to continue

In the wake of Cyclone Ockhi, the Indian Navy on Wednesday continued the search and rescue operation for missing and stranded fishermen off the Kerala coast. Earlier, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured the ministry was making every attempt to bring back fishermen stranded in the sea.



The cyclone lashed coastlines in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Speaking on the matter, MoS Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir also said the Home Ministry was taking immediate measures to make people feel safe. "It was necessary to announce alert at places. The Home Ministry has taken immediate measures. We have deployed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in two-three states. We want minimal loss to life and property," he added.

According to the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), about 240 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, 250 from Kerala and 1,047 people in Lakshadweep have been rescued till now from the seas.

490

No of fishermen from TN and Kerala who were rescue

