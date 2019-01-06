Cyclone Pabuk: IMD warns fishermen against going to sea

national

The storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time, it said

Representational picture

Cyclonic Storm Pabuk over the Andaman Sea and neighbourhood moved further west-northwestwards with a speed of 21kmph in the past six hours, the India Meteorological Department said Saturday and warned fishermen against venturing out to sea. The storm is very likely to move west-northwestwards for some more time, it said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening of 06th January as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken gradually during January 7 and 8," the department said. Rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence over the Andaman Islands and gale wind speed reaching 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph is likely to prevail.

The IMD warned of damage to thatched huts and power and communication lines when the storm passes the region. It urged people on the Andaman Islands to remain in safe places and suspend all fishing operations in the Andaman Sea and southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal from January 5-7 and over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on January 8.

The storm is likely to be very rough over south-east and east-central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Islands and the adjoining Andaman Sea by January 8 and rough over east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal by January 8. Pabuk, a once in three-decades weather system, originated over the Gulf of Thailand made landfall on Friday afternoon in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever