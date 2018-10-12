Cyclone Titli leaves 8 dead in Andhra, trail of destruction in Odisha

national

While no loss of lives were reported in Odisha, the "very severe" cyclonic storm left a trail of destruction in Gajapati and Ganjam districts of the state, uprooting trees, electric poles and damaging hutments

A mobile tower damaged during Cyclone Titli, at Barua village of Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Pic/PTI

A very severe cyclonic storm packing winds of up to 150 kmph and widespread rains hit eastern India Thursday killing eight people in Andhra Pradesh and damaging homes, uprooting trees and power lines in the state and in Odisha.

While no loss of lives were reported in Odisha, the "very severe" cyclonic storm left a trail of destruction in Gajapati and Ganjam districts of the state, uprooting trees, electric poles and damaging hutments. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Titli made its landfall near Palasa in Srikakulam district, south west of Gopalpur in Odisha with an estimated maximum sustained surface wind speed of 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph between 4.30 am and 5.30 am.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said the cyclone caused widespread damage in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, and threw normal life out of gear as heavy to very heavy rains lashed the two north coastal districts districts since late Wednesday night.

While a 62-year-old woman died at Gudivada Agraharam village after a tree fell on her, a 55-year-old man died in a house collapse at Rotanasa village in Srikakulam district, the SDMA said. The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the six others killed were fishermen who had ventured into the sea.

The road network in Srikakulam district suffered extensive damage, while power distribution network was also severely affected. More than 2,000 electric poles were uprooted by strong winds.

