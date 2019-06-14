Cyclone Vayu: Flights to resume services across 5 airports in Gujarat

national

As per the statement, normal flight operations will resume at Diu and Porbandar Airports from 10 a.m. on Thursday

In the wake of Cyclone Vayu, flight services to some 5 airports in Gujarat will become operational from Thursday. "After assessing the situation and the prevalent weather patterns as per the locally available meteorological reports... AAI's Kandla and Keshod Airports to resume normal flight operations from 12 midnight today," AAI said in a statement.

"Normal flight operations will resume at Bhavnagar Airport from 6 a.m. tomorrow (June 14)."

As per the statement, normal flight operations will resume at Diu and Porbandar Airports from 10 a.m. on Thursday. "Airports have also been advised to give priority to relief and search & rescue flights, if and when required.

Keeping safety in mind and in order to minimise damage to the airport infrastructure and to avoid inconvenience to any of stakeholders...," the statement said. In the wake of the flight services to these airports in Gujarat will be suspended from midnight on Wednesday.

#WATCH Indian Coast Guard rescued a man from drowning, 2 nautical miles North of Cabo de Rama beach, Goa, earlier today. The survivor in his early 20s was swept away by ebbing waves from the beach and is now stable. pic.twitter.com/IX9Gs03WG2 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

On the other hand, a Pune-based Indian Army officer who was swept out by the rough sea was rescued in a joint operation by lifeguards and the Indian Coast Guard at South Goa's Cabo de Rama Fort. The young army officer from Pune was on a vacation Goa when he suddenly slipped on the rocks and fell into the rough sea.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the rocky stretch of beach near the popular Cabo de Rama fort, which the 26-year-old Army officer had frequented during his Goa holiday.

In the video footage released by ANI, the officer is seen trying hard to stay afloat even as the rough sea and strong currents made rescue efforts extremely difficult. Read the full story here.

