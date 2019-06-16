Cyclone Vayu lays over Central Arabian sea: IMD

national

The IMD had said that the cyclone Vayu was moving away from the Gujarat coast

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Severe Cyclonic storm Vayu, now lays centered over Central Arabian Sea about 490 km from Porbandar and 450 km of Dwarka, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Sunday.

In a tweet, the IMD stated, "The severe cyclonic storm Vayu lay centered at 1500 hours IST of June 16 over Northeast and adjoining Northwest and Central Arabian sea, about 490 km West-Southwest of Porbandar and 450 km West-Southwest of Dwarka and 550 km of West-Southwest of Bhuj."

The very severe cyclonic storm VAYU lay centered at 1830 hrs IST of 15th June, 2019, about 355 km west-southwest of Porbandar (Gujarat) and is currently moving away from the coast. — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) June 15, 2019

Yesterday, the IMD had said that the cyclone Vayu was moving away from the Gujarat coast.

The IMD director Jayant Sarkar also assured that the Cyclone will not cause any substantial damage in the areas where it will come.

He had said, "The Cyclone is expected to move towards North Gujarat in a weakening state on June 18. Light to moderate rains will continue in the areas such as Junagadh and Porbandar."

The IMD had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days.

Top stories of the day

Mumbai Crime: Baby kidnapper pretended to be pregnant for 7 months, reveals probe

Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle to take place on June 16

Pastor dupes 700 people of one parish

Mumbai: Loose iron scaffolding at GST office leaves bizman 'brain dead'

Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

On 51st birthday, Raj Thackeray blesses flower bouquet while Sharmila blushes

From Shashi Tharoor's son to Laxmi Mittal's daughter: Big, fat Indian weddings

Mumbai rains: These 15 photos will surely put a smile on your face!

Mumbai: Alert nurse of Nair hospital helps reunite kidnapped baby with parents

Mumbai: Vashi school refuses admission to child of single mother

Mumbai: Bio-toilets near Gateway of India shut after wind, waves slam it leaving debris on road

Mumbai Rains: 100 illegal structures on nullahs razed in five days by BMC

Mumbai Rains: Three dead in tree collapse incidents in Jogeshwari, Malad, and Govandi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates