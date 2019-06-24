Cyrus Sahukar finds acting more relaxing than anchoring

web-series

Cyrus Sahukar is keen to focus on acting and experimenting with different types of roles.

Whether it was with Pidhu The Great - a spoof on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, or his funny take on the popular talk show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Cyrus Sahukar created a special place in the hearts of the 1990s kids with his comic stints and anchoring after winning the MTV VJ hunt.

But the 38-year-old now is keen to focus on acting and experimenting with different types of roles. "I find acting more relaxing than anchoring. It's not easy to host (a show). Anchoring is about displaying your personality in front of the audience. But in acting, you have to imbibe the traits of a character that you don't know. Both are poles apart. But I enjoy both.

"In most cases (of acting), you have done 99 per cent of preparation before arriving on sets for the shot. Thus, you get to act in more relaxed state," Cyrus told IANS over phone. He is currently being lauded for playing Rishabh, father of three children, in the web show Mind The Malhotras. On the big screen, Cyrus has featured in movies like Rang De Basanti, Delhi-6 and Aisha.

On why he didn't do many films, Cyrus said, "Most of the times I was occupied with events or some other thing. Acting involves a lot of dedication and time. Right now, I am exploring the acting space and would like to do variety of roles apart from comedy."

Cyrus will next be seen in the movie Kadak in which he is essaying a motivational speaker. "It's important to keep doing new things and roles. My focus has always been to be a part of good content. On Kadak, which he shot for in December last year, he said "It's a dark comedy. I wrote some dialogues too. I had a lot of fun while shooting for the film, and hope it releases soon."

On anchoring, he said, "I love anchoring. I got so many work opportunities because of that. I got to know so many people. People got to know me because of my anchoring. I can't overlook or ignore anchoring ever."

