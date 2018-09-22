Cyrus Sahukar looks forward to Elovator Pitch

television

Cyrus Sahukar is excited to host Elovator Pitch, and calls it a fun show with a fresh concept

Actor-TV presenter Cyrus Sahukar is excited to host "Elovator Pitch", and calls it a fun show with a fresh concept. "Elovator Pitch", which will premiere on MTV on October 12, brings back the idea of speed dating, with 10 boys on 10 floors, and one girl in an elevator and vice-versa.

Towards the end of it, the girl has to shortlist three boys and then come to a decision to choose one of them to go on a date with. The same happens when the girls 'pitch' themselves to the boys.

"My relationship with MTV has been for more than a decade now, it feels like family to me. 'Elovator Pitch' is a very quirky, fresh and fun concept that unlike many other shows is irreverent and causal," Cyrus said in a statement.

"I'm looking forward to hosting the show and witnessing some great ‘pitches' by the boys," he added.

The show will also be hosted by VJ Gaelyn Mendonca.

"From hosting 'Roadies', which has an intense concept to now hosting 'Elovator Pitch' is a completely different experience. It promises to be a perfect combination of drama and comedy (something that I enjoy the most) and that's why I was so excited to take this up," Gaelyn said.

