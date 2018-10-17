Cyrus Sahukar wants to do series with former MTV VJs

television

Host-actor Cyrus Sahukar says he would like to do a series with former MTV VJs which involves them playing a version of themselves

Cyrus Sahukar

Host-actor Cyrus Sahukar says he would like to do a series with former MTV VJs which involves them playing a version of themselves.

"Outside MTV, I did two projects with (former MTV VJs) Mini Mathur and Cyrus Broacha. We host a lot of live gigs together. Nothing would make me happier than doing a project with ex MTV VJs because in my career, I have come across a lot of people, I worked with almost everybody at some point, but I have never really come across people with such amazing talent and graciousness about themselves," Cyrus told IANS in an email interview.

"I guess I would want to do a series with them which involved in some way them playing a version of their own lives because the thing about them was that their own basic personality was so colourful, weird and awkward that if I could capture them on camera, it would be amazing."

Praising them, he said: "Whether it's Maria (Goretti) being a chef, or Shenaz (Treasury) with her travel and Mini, who is producing and creating her own content, they have all gone forth to finding themselves in different ways. The good news is that we are all in touch and talk a lot."

Cyrus is back to the channel with a show called Elovator Pitch.

Explaining the concept and the reason behind the show's title, he shared: "The reason why this show is called ‘Elovator Pitch' is because it involves one singleton and 10 daters and the singletons meet the daters over 10 different floors and each person has to pitch themselves and all the time they have is the time between two floors which is about 10 to 20 seconds.

"So, it's basically a show about speed dating and interestingly, sometimes when you are in a hurry, often strange and shocking aspects and things about yourself are revealed."

The demands from the show are "really different".

"Apart from just meeting the contestants, my job is watching the CCTV footage of the date live, and commenting on it. So, it's very demanding because I never take sides and I have my opinions and also sometimes represent what probably the audience is thinking," he said.

Talking about his association with MTV for which he did shows like MTV Fully Faltoo and Rendezvous with Semi Girebaal, he said: "I was a part of MTV properly for about a decade and then from the last seven to eight years, I've really been doing a lot of my own thing and my relationship with MTV is really a place that I grew up in."

"I was 18, when I joined MTV and left when I was 29. So, I was practically brought up by many of the seniors and many of the VJs and it really gave me an environment of people who taught me how to be nice to other people who are new, to share, to not think about yourself but about the project.

"The best way to sum it up in the last 10 years is sometimes our work was weird, sometimes it was good and whatever it was, we were all in it together. And I think the reason for that is that it streamed down from the top line management all the way to the VJs, the performers, the cinematographers, the producers and it was a very conducive environment for trying new things."

