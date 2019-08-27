D23 Special Look for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out

hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker special look video was launched at the D23 Expo.

A still from the Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's D23 Special Look. Picture courtesy/YouTube

The story of a generation comes to an end. Disney and Lucasfilm released a special look for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the D23 Expo. Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.

Watch the special look at The Rise Of Skywalker:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was written by J.J. Abrams & Chris Terrio.

Episode IX is the last in the third trilogy of the Star Wars franchise created by George Lucas which started in the year 1977 with 'Episode IV- A New Hope'. Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker releases in Indian theatres on December 2019.

