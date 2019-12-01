MENU

Da-bangg - The Tour Reloaded: Jacqueline Fernandez shows us what goes on behind-the-scenes

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 13:51 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Jacqueline Fernandez has now posted what goes on behind-the-scenes. It is for a new vlog on her YouTube channel. The actor is dressed up as an Arabian princess.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez
Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Weeks after she performed on stage with Salman Khan at the Da-bangg - The Tour Reloaded show in Dubai, Jacqueline Fernandez has now posted what goes on behind-the-scene. It is for a new vlog on her YouTube channel. The actor is dressed up as an Arabian princess.

In the video, she is seen narrating the agony of getting ready for such shoots. It takes a good number of hours for makeup, hairstyling and putting on the fake talons. Though it appears taxing, the joy of seeing herself in a different avatar is exhilarating for her. Fernandez, who features in the Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer, loves to surprise fans with different looks.

Ever since Jackie has launched her own YouTube channel, the actress has been giving her fans an insight into her personal and professional life. Her videos have an amazing reach and Jacqueline is indeed one of the most influential actresses today. She recently turned host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her recent visit to India.

