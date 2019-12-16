Dabangg 3: Advance booking kick-started for much awaited Salman Khan-starrer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Dabangg 3 touted to be as the most anticipated film of this year has been making a buzz since it's announced. Now, we learn that the advance booking has begun for the biggest franchise of Salman Khan. Salman Khan shared the good news on his Twitter handle:

Fans have already started flooding the advance booking right before the 5 days of release for Dabangg 3 as they cannot wait to experience the magic of Salman Khan a.k.a. Chulbul Pandey. The beloved Chulbul Pandey is all set to meet the audience and entertain them with his impeccable style and unmatchable swag.

Dabangg 3 is all set to take the action a notch higher from their previous franchises with a perfect dose of past, love, and drama. While the audience is hooked to the Dabangg filter, in another first, Chulbul Pandey himself recorded a video with the filter and posted it on social media. Not just him, Rajjo and Khushi also posted videos with the filter on their Social Media.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

