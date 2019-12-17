Dabangg 3: After Chennai, Salman Khan and team arrive in Bengaluru for the film's promotions

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

They say promoting a film is as crucial and taxing as making a film today. Be it social media posts, promotional interviews, appearances on reality shows or city tours, actors have to do them all. And the team of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has ticked almost all the boxes, and it seems is about to tick the last one too.

They were recently in Chennai and the actor even took to his Instagram account to share a post on the same. Given the film is directed by Prabhudeva, and stars Kiccha Sudeep as the antagonist, promoting the film down South seems to be the right idea.

Take a look right here:

View this post on Instagram #MunnaBadnaamHua in Chennai today! #Dabangg3 A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) onDec 16, 2019 at 6:00am PST

And their journey in the South continues as their next destination is Bengaluru. Bhai arrived with Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, and Deva, but we wonder why was Sonakshi Sinha missing from the activity. Anyway, here's the actor's video and it's full of swag, take a look right here:

Dabangg 3, for the uninitiated, is the widest Bollywood release of all time, opening in as many as 5400 screens, which could also make it the biggest opener of all time. The advance bookings have already begun and expect a hurricane on December 20. Tubelight and Bharat were experiments that drifted away from what fans expect from a Salman Khan potboiler. With Dabangg 3, the actor is all set to give them what they want- Pure masala entertainment.

And come EID 2020, he reunites with Deva for another potboiler, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates