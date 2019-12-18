Dabangg 3: After Chulbul Pandey's dialogues, it's time to flip sunglasses like him
Salman Khan introduces another contest for all his fans, flip your sunglasses like Chulbul Pandey and win a bike!
Dabangg 3 is all set to hit cinemas in two days, and the excitement is tremendous. Advance booking of the film has opened in full swing and fans are booking entire theatres to do Swagat of their beloved Robinhood Pandey.
In midst of all the excitement, Salman Khan had launched a contest where the audience had to record Chulbul’s dialogues from Dabangg 3, post their videos with #SayItlikeChulbul, and lucky winners could take home an Enfield bike.
Today, Pandey Ji has given another task to the audience, to be like him. In the contest, the audience needs to imitate his signature style of flipping his sunglasses and post a video with #BelikeChulbul.
Take a look at his tweet right here:
Aapko kya laga, Hum aapko ek hi task deke kaam khatam karenge?— Chulbul Pandey (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 18, 2019
Abhi to khel shuru hua hai! Abhi to mazza aayega! #BeLikeChulbul@royalenfield @arbaazSkhan @sonakshisinha @saieemmanjrekar @PDdancing @KicchaSudeep @nikhil_dwivedi @SKFilmsOfficial @saffronbrdmedia pic.twitter.com/JTCLPKMEdx
Dabangg 3 is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles.
The film has been directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20 this year.
