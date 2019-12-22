Dabangg 3 Box-Office: Salman Khan's film collects Rs. 24.75 crore on Day 2, CAA protests continue to hit hard

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 was expected to end 2019 on a blockbuster note, but given how unpredictable the Bollywood industry can be, the film has turned out to be an underwhelming proposition for the makers. This has happened largely due to the CAA Protests and the imposition of Section 144.

The film opened to a mild response of Rs. 24.50 crore on its opening day and trade analysts knew it had slim chances to grow on the second day due to the aforementioned reasons. And as expected, it collected Rs. 24.75 crore on the second day of its release, bringing the total to Rs. 49.25 crore.

Taran Adarsh said the film has lost a major chunk to the nationwide protest and it could've made at least 7-9 crore more in these two days. Have a look at his tweet right here:

#Dabangg3 stays in the same range on Day 2... Few circuits up, few down... Protests hit biz hard... Loses approx âÂ¹ 7.5 cr to âÂ¹ 9 cr in 2 days... Biz should see a turnaround on Day 3 [Sun]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 49.25 cr. India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Coming to the response the film has been getting, the reports were mixed, both from the fans as well as the critics. However, the single-screen cinema halls are running wild and Bhai's fans continue to throng to the cinema halls to witness his magnanimous aura and celluloid persona. The antics of Chulbul Pandey can never get old for them.

However, a major hurdle in its run at the ticket windows is the Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz, which opens in the cinemas on December 27. The trailers and songs have received a fantastic response so far and the advance bookings of the film have opened too. Expect Kumar to deliver his 12th hit in a row.

Coming back to Dabangg 3, those who were complaining the film is too long, the makers have edited out roughly nine minutes from the actual runtime and the potboiler will now be screened with this revised length. Here's another tweet by Adarsh:

#Xclusiv: #Dabangg3 trimmed on Day 2... 9 minutes, 40 seconds portions reduced from the run time. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2019

Overall, Dabangg 3 will earn a lot of bucks but given it's a Salman Khan starrer, it could've been a lot more. But again, as we said, anything can happen in Bollywood.

