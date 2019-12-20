Dabangg 3 Celeb Review: Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty love Salman Khan's cop caper

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The third instalment in Salman Khan's cop caper, Dabangg 3, is finally out and looks like the film has hit the bull's eye at least where Bollywood celebrities are concerned. Initial celeb reactions are out and people like Riteish Deshmukh, Milap Zaveri, Sunil Grover and Suniel Shetty have given the film a massive thumbs up. Here's what they're saying:

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted:

Watched #Dabangg3 last night. Cheered, Clapped, Laughed - #ChulbulPandey ji was funny, emotional & angry as Hulk. Quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan film. He rocked it. @sonakshisinha you were sooo good ðð½ðð½@KicchaSudeep so proud of you my friend - deep baritone & fierce angry eyes — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 20, 2019

.@KicchaSudeep you make evil look good & stylish. Big shout out to @saieemmanjrekar incredible debut- ðð½ðð½absolutely confident - have known her since she was a little girl- my producers & friends @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi congratulations on the Blockbuster!! #Dabangg3 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 20, 2019

Sunil Grover also took to Twitter to praise the film and the actors. He wrote, "Dabang 3 day today! It's full on Paisa Vasool! So many seeti moments!! Go watch!" South actress Vedhika wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed watchin #Dabangg3 last nite..wat a High Octane Entertainer @BeingSalmanKhan sir in awe of ur spellbinding performance & screen presence. Many congratulations 2 d entire team."

Suniel Shetty couldn't stop raving about Dabangg 3 either. This is what he tweeted:

A must watch .... ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT!!! https://t.co/5ILgaTFlup — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 20, 2019

Comedian-TV host Maniesh Paul wrote about how the film is super entertaining. He tweeted, "#Dabangg3 relished and enjoyed!! @BeingSalmanKhan is back with another one!! @sonakshisinha shines!! @saieemmanjrekar looks stunning! @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing congrats!! its super entertaining!!"

Writer-director Milap tweeted this:

Well, Bollywood certainly seems to have liked Dabangg 3 well enough. Salman Khan has reprised the role of cop Chulbul Pandey, whereas Sonakshi Sinha is the lovable Rajjo again. Newcomer Saiee Manjrekar has played the role of Khushi, Chulbul Pandey's love interest in his younger days, and south stars Kichcha Sudeep is the antagonist, Balli.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates