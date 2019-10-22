Dabangg 3 trailer launch: Chulbul Pandey joins Chulbul Pandeys

It has been seven years since Salman Khan's fans saw him in his Chulbul Pandey avatar. Knowing that the anticipation around Dabangg 3 will be at an all-time high, the makers have lined up a grand ceremony — the trailer launch will be simultaneously hosted across nine cities tomorrow. Interestingly, the superstar's fans too have an ambitious plan of their own. mid-day has learnt that at least 50 members of Salman Khan Fan Club, the Mumbai-based group of followers, will pay tribute to their screen idol by attending the event dressed as the iconic on-screen cop.

Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 3



A source reveals that the followers will head to the Juhu theatre early evening before the superstar's arrival. "Salman has announced that he will attend all the promotional activities in his Chulbul Pandey get-up. Taking a cue from him, the admirers have decided to dress up as their favourite cop for the event, and plan to greet him with pomp and show at the venue."

Sudeep in Dabangg 3



On their part, the makers of the Prabhudheva-directed venture have announced an online contest where the winners will get an opportunity to interact with the superstar. "The trailer will be simultaneously launched in nine cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Contestants have been asked to send in their entries, explaining in 150 words why they think they are Chulbul's biggest fans. While select fans in Mumbai will be able to witness the actor live in action at the gig, Khan will interact with other winners across the country through video-conference."

