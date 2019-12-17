Dabangg 3: Do you think you can speak Salman Khan's dialogues? Give it a try

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, the much-awaited third instalment of the successful franchise, Dabangg, is all set to hit the theatres this week and there is no stone left unturned by the superstar while promoting this movie. Recently, the star shared the new challenge through his dialogue promo of Dabangg 3 and well, we totally feel that he isn't lying at all!

For everyone out there, here's the new challenge for all the viewers by the superstar Salman Khan aka Chulbul Panday. He has appealed to the viewers to recreate the dialogue to win the gift. Taking to his social media, he shared, "Humaare dialogues bolna itna bhi asaan nahi h, Aazmaana chahenge apne aap ko? Tohfa intezaar kar raha h! #SayItLikeChulbul".

Taken a look at the tweet right here:

Well, let's see who will be the winner of this contest. Also, in a recent promotional event, Salman Khan, Prabhudeva, and Kichcha Sudeep shook a leg on 'Munna Badnaam Hua' while promoting Dabangg 3 in Chennai!

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on the 20th of December, later this week.

