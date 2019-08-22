Dabangg enough to scale walls for Salman Khan?

bollywood

After pictures from Dabangg 3 shoot are leaked, Salman Khan calls for meeting with team; demands barriers be built to keep fans away

The leaked picture from Dabangg 3 set

Salman Khan is miffed with the turn of events on the Dabangg 3 sets — and it has less to do with the script of the cop drama, and more with the unscripted leaks from the set. Ever since the Prabhudheva-directed movie rolled in April, many pictures have found their way online. The recent episode — where pictures from his song shoot in Jaipur went viral — turned out to be the last straw for Khan. mid-day has learnt that the actor recently called for a meeting with the creative team and demanded an explanation for these violations.

Says a source from the team, "Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks — one in the present day and the other, tracing the younger days of Salman's character Chulbul Pandey. It was a big blow for Salman when his young avatar from the film made its way into the public domain. Things turned worse last week — after he shot for a song with Sonakshi Sinha in Jaipur, pictures from the shoot promptly appeared online. That's when he called for a meeting with the production, creative and marketing teams, and expressed his displeasure.

Salman Khan

Salman also instructed them that the incident should not be repeated in the upcoming Pune schedule." While Khan had already issued a no-mobile policy on set, he has now ordered that high walls be built around the location. "Salman has asked that the security staff be increased on the set. He has also advised the production team to increase the height of the walls around so that ardent fans cannot scale them."

