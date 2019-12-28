Search

Dabangg 3 mints Rs 126 crore in second week

Updated: Dec 28, 2019, 12:42 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Dabangg 3 has also faced a tough opponent Good Newwz during the second week.

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3
Salman Khan starrer action-drama Dabangg 3 struck gold at the box office by grossing Rs 126.55 crore in the second week.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Instagram. Taran shared the detailed analysis of the weekend collection and stated, instead of the business being affected by protests in the country, the strong word of mouth reflected in its collection.

The movie has also faced a tough opponent Good Newwz during the second week. He also stated that the shows at the multiplexes have also been reduced in the week.

Dabangg 3 is the third film of the Dabangg franchise starring Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan. The movie also features veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's debutant daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in significant roles.

