Dabangg 3: Munna Badnaam Hua is truly the song of the year

In 2010, when we saw Munni Badnaam Hui, we were completely hooked to Malaika Arora and the way she danced in that fantastically composed and choreographed song. It became the biggest and the most popular song of the year and bagged many awards. History, it seems, is all set to repeat itself.

Nine years later, it's time for Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey to be Badnaam. The song gets a gender twist and as everyone knows by now, the song is titled Munna Badnaam Hua. And this time, Khan gets the company of not one but two stars- Warina Hussain and Prabhudeva. An image of Khan and Deva dropped on the internet a while ago and fans were immediately excited.

The song launch itself happens to be such a grand event, how could the song not be lavish and luscious? And now, as we see the song, we cannot help but be in awe! The grandeur has quadrupled and the stakes are higher. Warina looks like a dream and Khan in his elements. Sajid-Wajid, who made Dabangg one of the best music albums of 2010, are back and how! Well, if you don't believe us, have a look at the song right here:

For the uninitiated, this action potboiler also gives us a glimpse of the young Chulbul Pandey and his romance with Saiee Manjrekar, and how their romance was short-lived after the arrival of Balli, the antagonist of the tale, played by Kiccha Sudeep. It all gets darker and gorier.

Dabangg 3 is all set to create history as Khan has ensured the film releases in as many as 5400 screens across the country, making it the widest release in history. No prizes for guessing it may end up demolishing all box-office records. 400 crore, anyone?

