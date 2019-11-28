Dabangg 3: Munna Badnaam Hua teaser presents Salman Khan like never before

The Munni Badnaam Hui song from Dabangg can never be forgotten! It presented Malaika Arora and Salman Khan like never before and forced the filmmakers to up their game when it came to filming such thunderous and energetic dance numbers. And now, in Dabangg 3, it's Salman Khan's turn to get Badnaam in a twist of fate.

As you all know, the song is titled Munna Badnaam Hua and this time, Inspector Chulbul Pandey teams up with Warina Hussain, who looks gorgeous. Khan took to his Twitter account and described this as the most badass song. And this is just the teaser; we cannot wait for the full song.

Take a look right here:

And the cherry on the cake would be a dance face-off between Salman and Prabhudeva, who's the director of the potboiler. And it was Khan's insistence that Deva is a part of the number. And why not, if you remember, the director and choreographer makes a cameo in all his films, right from Wanted to Rowdy Rathore to R… Rajkumar to Singh Is Bliing. This means Munna Badnaam will actually have not one, but two item boys, both of whom are quite the dancing sensations!

It's always a delight to watch Salman Khan dance as he adds his own quirk to the song with unique hook steps, and with Munna Badnaam, he seems to have delivered another smashing performance. Munna Badnaam has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and also features Warina Hussain.

The song will be launched in a grand event in Mumbai by Chulbul Pandey and Prabhu Deva this week, and it will be quite a treat to watch them both groove onstage to the most awaited song of the year. The full song is out on November 30.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20 this year.

