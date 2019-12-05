Dabangg 3 Naina Lade song to be out tomorrow!

Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar in a still from the song Naina Lade, which will be released tomorrow

As Chulbul Pandey's Dabangg 3 inches closer to its release date, the makers are releasing the videos for their super hit songs. The video for Chulbul Pandey and Khushi's innocence love story 'Naina Lade' to be out tomorrow!

The song Naina Lade will show the innocence of Chulbul Pandey's first love and mesmerizing memories.

Chulbul Pandey has been making a lot of noise across social media with all the songs from Dabangg 3 and now the video for his romantic love ballad is all set to release!

Earlier, the makers of Dabangg 3 had a grand launch event for the most unique song of the year, Munna Badnam, where Chulbul Pandey turned into an item boy and shook a leg with Prabhu Deva and Warina Hussain.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

