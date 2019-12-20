Dabangg 3: Now, Salman Khan in every street of Satara

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

As Dabangg 3 opens across cinemas today, Salman Khan's fans in the villages of Vaduth and Tasgaon in Maharashtra have a reason to cheer. Picture Time, the digital mobile theatre, in collaboration with Cinemawale, has arranged the simultaneous release of the cop caper in the two villages.

The two-year-old digiplex is a travelling cinema chain that screens films in tents in remote parts of the country and offers the benefits of a multiplex — read air conditioning and digital projection. While Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picture Time, has earlier taken movies to different pockets that do not boast of cinema halls, Dabangg 3 marks the company's first simultaneous release.

He informs that the team has scheduled four shows in a day, with the price of tickets ranging from Rs 25 to Rs 80. "Our aim is to take newly released films to the interiors of India, where cinema isn't accessible. With Dabangg 3 being screened in districts like Sangli and Satara, it is a matter of pride for us that the endeavour is living up to its purpose."

