Dabangg 3: Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey finally shares the video of the title song

Salman Khan isn't just one of the most loved stars of Bollywood, he's also a smart producer and an intelligent actor. We are saying this because he knows how to correctly satiate the appetite of the audiences, and how to arouse curiosity too. This is exactly what was happening with Dabangg 3.

Till now, Khan was only unveiling the audio of all the tracks of the album and his fans were keen to see the video. And now, finally, after weeks of patience, the actor has unveiled the video of the title song, Hud Hud Dabangg, and it's surely a treat for all his fans.

The actor took to his Twitter account to share the link of the song and it seems another blockbuster is on its way. Have a look right here:

The makers have kept the essence and the fragrance of the first two films of the franchise intact. The song takes us on a trip to the heartland of India which we don't see very often. We are too enamoured by glittery frames and gratuitous visuals that we often move away from stories rooted in the rustic world of the nation. Dabangg 3 is that one film.

It's all set to release on December 20, and fans have predicted this would be another major blockbuster for Khan. The actor has two more films coming up very soon, the first one is Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also directed by Prabhudeva and releasing on EID 2020, and the other one is Kick 2, which should come out by 2021.

