Dabangg 3: Salman Khan all set to unveil the trailer on this day. Are you ready?

Salman Khan seems to be on a roll! Just a few days ago, he unveiled the motion poster of Dabangg 3 and simultaneously announced his Eid 2020 release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Fans were expectedly elated and couldn't contain their excitement. Well, there's a bigger surprise that awaits them. A report by Bollywood Hungama has revealed the date when the trailer of Dabangg 3 will be out.

A source said, "The much-awaited trailer of Dabangg 3 will be unveiled on Wednesday, October 23 in Mumbai. Lead actor Salman Khan will arrive in Chulbul Pandey avatar and will entertain the audiences with his antics. Besides Mumbai, the trailer will be simultaneously launched in nine other cities – Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Lucknow. Fans of Salman will be present at the event at these cities and they would get a chance to talk to Salman Khan through video conferencing. Salman is really kicked about this film and hence he's going the extra length this time."

It adds, "Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, and Saiee Manjrekar along with producer Arbaaz Khan and director Prabhudheva too will grace the event. Once the event is over, the trailer will be out on digital platforms a few hours later. And it'll be attached with the print of Housefull 4, which releases on October 25."

History seems to have repeated itself. The trailer of the first Dabangg also came out with an Akshay Kumar film, Khatta Meetha, back in July 2010. It has been a long journey for Inspector Chulbul Pandey, and the stakes continue to go higher. Khan experimented with his characters in Tubelight and Bharat, but with this Prabhudeva directorial, he's all set to be back in the avatar his fans always revel in. Will he deliver enough bangs for our bucks with Dabangg 3? We'll figure out on December 20!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates