Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar as 'innocent' Khushi

With a day prior to the release of Dabangg 3's trailer, Salman Khan took to his social media to unveil Saiee Manjrekar's character. This film marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of veteran actor and Salman's friend Mahesh Manjrekar. Manjrekar played Sonakshi Sinha's character, Rajjo's father, who passes away in Dabangg.

Saiee Manjrekar is a new addition to the beloved cast of Dabangg. To give a befitting introduction to Khushi, the makers shared a motion poster where Chulbul Panday is walking over and introducing Saiee as Khushi, an innocent and beautiful person as her picture comes into focus.

Take a look at the motion poster here:

Chulbul's one-liner where he mentions that 'Inki Khushi Ke Liye Hum Kisi Ko Bhi Dukhi Kar Sakte Hain' (I can ruin anyone's happiness just to see Khushi smile) has caught attention and everyone is wondering who is this new lady in Chulbul's life?

Earlier, posters of Chulbul Pandey, Rajjo, and Balli - the villain, played by Sudeep Kiccha have received a tremendous response. The addition of Saiee to the cast has indeed added a lot more excitement and intrigue around Dabangg 3.

Let's wait and see how the plot unfolds as the audience is eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film. It will be launched amidst a grand launch happening in Mumbai on October 23. The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva, produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

