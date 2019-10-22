Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar as 'innocent' Khushi
After releasing Sonakshi Sinha's look as Rajjo in Dabangg 3, Salman Khan has now shared Saiee Manjrekar's look as 'pure', 'innocent' and 'cute' Khushi
With a day prior to the release of Dabangg 3's trailer, Salman Khan took to his social media to unveil Saiee Manjrekar's character. This film marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of veteran actor and Salman's friend Mahesh Manjrekar. Manjrekar played Sonakshi Sinha's character, Rajjo's father, who passes away in Dabangg.
Saiee Manjrekar is a new addition to the beloved cast of Dabangg. To give a befitting introduction to Khushi, the makers shared a motion poster where Chulbul Panday is walking over and introducing Saiee as Khushi, an innocent and beautiful person as her picture comes into focus.
Take a look at the motion poster here:
Chulbul's one-liner where he mentions that 'Inki Khushi Ke Liye Hum Kisi Ko Bhi Dukhi Kar Sakte Hain' (I can ruin anyone's happiness just to see Khushi smile) has caught attention and everyone is wondering who is this new lady in Chulbul's life?
Earlier, posters of Chulbul Pandey, Rajjo, and Balli - the villain, played by Sudeep Kiccha have received a tremendous response. The addition of Saiee to the cast has indeed added a lot more excitement and intrigue around Dabangg 3.
Let's wait and see how the plot unfolds as the audience is eagerly waiting to see the trailer of the film. It will be launched amidst a grand launch happening in Mumbai on October 23. The much-awaited, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva, produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on December 20, 2019.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Sonakshi Sinha and host of other Bollywood celebrities attended Dabangg 3 wrap up bash at Salman Khan's residence Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Salman Khan is back as Chulbul Pandey for the third time in the Dabangg franchise. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
If the superstar's Robin Hood-inspired cop has gained iconic status in pop culture, Sonakshi Sinha - who plays the feisty Rajjo - has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Khan in the past two blockbuster instalments. She will be back as Rajjo in the third instalment.
-
Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop.
-
Sanjay Manjrekar's daughter Saiee will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest in the movie. She will be making her debut in showbiz with this film.
In picture: Saiee Manjrekar and mother arrive for Dabangg 3 wrap up bash at Salman Khan's home in Bandra.
-
Last month, Salman Khan shared a still from the set that features Saiee Manjrekar. This was said to be the first look of the debutant. In the image shared by Salman on his Instagram handle, we can see the duo posing on the banks of a river. Salman is seen wearing a light brown shirt, while Saiee has donned a peach coloured suit. Tagging the debutant, Salman captioned the image, "On location #dabangg3 @saieemmanjrekar. [sic]"
In picture: Mahesh Manjrekar with daughter Saiee arrive for Dabangg 3 wrap up bash.
-
Dabangg 3 will also be Salman Khan's first movie ever to be dubbed and released in multiple languages and will also see the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhudheva who worked together on Salman Khan's famous action flick, Wanted.
In picture: Arbaaz Khan arrives for Dabangg 3 wrap up bash at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.
-
According to sources, the decision to release Dabangg 3 in multiple languages has been taken to cater to the mass appeal that the star possesses where Salman Khan is a Pan-Indian superstar with unparalleled popularity along with a fan-following like no one else.
In picture: Arbaaz's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani also attended Dabangg 3 wrap up party in Bandra.
-
Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.
In picture: Dimple Kapadia, who has been part of the first Dabangg film, also attended Dabangg 3 wrap up bash.
-
Dimple Kapadia came in with Karan Kapadia for Dabangg 3 wrap up party at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.
-
Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal also attended Dabangg 3 wrap up party at Salman Khan's residence in Bandra.
-
Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri along with husband Aayush Sharma and Sunil Grover pose for the photographers at Dabangg 3 wrap up party.
-
Nawab Shah, who is also part of the film, attended Dabangg 3 wrap up bash at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.
-
Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi poses for the photographers as he arrives for Dabangg 3 wrap up bash at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.
-
Director Prabhudheva was all smile as he arrived for Dabangg 3 wrap up bash at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.
-
Composer Sajid Khan also attended Dabangg 3 wrap up bash at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra.
-
Salman Khan came out to bid goodbye to his guests after the Dabangg 3 wrap up party at his residence in Bandra.
Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Prabhudheva, Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia Andriani, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Medha Manjrekar, Nikhil Dwivedi, Sunil Grover, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Nawab Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Karan Kapadia and many other celebrities attended the wrap-up party of Dabangg 3 hosted at Salman Khan's house in Bandra, Mumbai. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Dabangg 3 duo Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar enjoy a pre-diwali bash