Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva and Kichcha Sudeep shake a leg on Munna Badnaam

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is all set to release this week and the superstar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his movie. Salman, along with co-stars Kichcha Sudeep, Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, and director Prabhu Deva are currently in Chennai for the same.

At the promotional event, Chulbul Pandey, along with Prabhu Deva and Kichcha Sudeep made the crowd go wild as they performed on Munna Badnaam and did the hook step. The superstar shared pictures from the event on his Instagram account. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram #MunnaBadnaamHua in Chennai today! #Dabangg3 A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) onDec 16, 2019 at 6:00am PST

Salman took on his supercop avatar as Chulbul Pandey with Dabangg in 2010. The character has gone on to become a popular icon in contemporary Bollywood, with Dabangg 2 in 2012 following up the blockbuster show of the first film.

The third part will revolve around the life of Chulbul Pandey before meeting Rajjo (Sonakshi) and before becoming a fearless cop. The third instalment will also see the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. She will be playing Salman's love interest in the movie.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on the 20th of December, later this week.

