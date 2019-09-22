Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares first look of debutant Saiee Manjrekar from sets

Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the third instalment in his Dabangg series - Dabangg 3. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva, and before the third instalment's release, there are a lot of talks and curiosity about Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar making her debut.

Last week, she made her first-ever appearance at the prestigious IIFA [International Academy Film Awards] 2019. Saiee walked in with her first film's co-star, Salman Khan. Saiee Manjrekar opted for a grey lehenga with pastel embroidery. She stunned on the green carpet alongside superstar Salman Khan.

Now, the superstar has shared a fresh still from the set that features Saiee Manjrekar. This is said to be the first look of the debutant. In the image shared by Salman on his Instagram handle, we can see the duo posing on the banks of a river. Salman is seen wearing a light brown shirt, while Saiee has donned a peach coloured suit.

Tagging the debutant, Salman captioned the image, "On location #dabangg3 @saieemmanjrekar."

The cop drama will also be Salman Khan's first-ever movie to be dubbed and released in multiple languages. It marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva who worked together on Salman Khan's famous action flick, Wanted. Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop. Saiee will be playing Chulbul Pandey's love interest in the movie.

Produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions and helmed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 also has Sonakshi Sinha continuing her character of Rajjo in her effervescent style. The film will release on December 20, 2020.

