Dabangg 3: Salman Khan starrer sees a drop in box office collection, mints Rs 10 crore on Monday

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which released last week was expected to create havoc at the box office. However, the film's collections were affected due to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A lot of cinema halls across the country, especially in Mumbai and Delhi, were shut early due to the same.

But given the star-power of Salman and the massive popularity of the franchise, the collections are expected to grow further. According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film is not performing at optimum levels, although it is earning in double digits almost every day.

#Dabangg3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [#Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 91.85 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2019

On Monday, the cop drama collected Rs 10.70 crore. The movie picked up on its third day - 1st Sunday at the box office collecting Rs 31.90 crore on Day 3. It earned nearly 49 crores on Friday and Saturday. The film's total collection stands at Rs 91.85 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club today.

The Prabhudeva-directed film stars Salman Khan along with Sonakshi Sinha and introduces actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in a pivotal role. The film also features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the role of the villain.

In a bid to increase collection, the makers have also trimmed the movie duration by almost nine minutes as the film was criticized for being too long with a duration of over two hours. The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative. According to bollywoodhungama.com, the producers decided to shorten the film from the second day of its release. Theatres were instructed to play the revised version with immediate effect.

However, a major hurdle in its run at the ticket windows is the Akshay Kumar-starrer Good Newwz, which opens in the cinemas on December 27.

