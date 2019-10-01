Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to promote the film as Chulbul Pandey

One of the most cherished characters of Salman Khan is Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise. With the third installment of Dabangg slated to release in a few months, the excitement and buzz around the film is tremendous. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that Dabangg 3 turns out to be a spectacle. In-fact, to reach out to every corner of the country, Dabangg 3 will be Salman's first movie ever to release in multiple languages simultaneously.

With an unprecedented move, Chulbul Pandey has broken the barriers between reel and real-life and has completely taken over the promotions of his own film in his own style. The lovable Robinhood as Chulbul Pandey has announced his arrival to the world gearing up for the film's promotions.

While the countdown to the film has started, team Dabangg is creating all the buzz with this unique strategy to bring you closer to their favourite cop. Salman Khan makes way for Chulbul 'Robinhood' Pandey, and will be seen as Chulbul until the film releases.

To give the audience a glimpse into what is to follow, Salman Khan, who has even changed his Twitter handle name to Chulbul Pandey now, shared a video where he can be seen getting ready and all set to step into the shoes of the Robinhood cop.

Helmed by Prabhudeva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates