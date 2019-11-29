Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's fans come out in support of the film, trend #AwaitingDabangg3 on social media

There's no fandom like Salman Khan's! Salman Khan is without a doubt, one of the most loved superstars in India, the actor is all set to for the release of his next movie Dabangg 3. The title track of the movie 'Hud Hud Dabangg' had come under fire for some reason and Chulbul Pandey's fans came to the rescue.

The fans started trending #AwaitingDabangg3 on social media to support the movie and it shows just how crazy the fan following of Salman Khan is. In less than a day, the hashtag #AwaitingDabangg3 has been used by the fans over 1.2 lakh times.

The song will be launched in a grand event in Mumbai by Chulbul Pandey and Prabhu Deva this week, and it will be a treat to watch them both groove onstage to the most awaited song of the year.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

