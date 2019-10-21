Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha, aka Rajjo, is back with her sassy swag

Salman Khan, aka Chulbul Pandey, has just shared the poster of the love of his life, Mrs Chulbul Pandey, aka Rajjo, played by the effervescent Sonakshi Sinha. The actor had recently shared the poster of Kichcha Sudeep as Balli as well. Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared Rajjo's look with a fun poster that flaunted Rajjo's sass and swag.

In the video, Chulbul introduced his incredible Rajjo whom he refers to as his Habibi. With a unique way of sharing character looks, the Dabangg 3 team has been keeping the audience on its toes with the teaser and the posters that have released so far.

Sonakshi has nailed the look of Rajjo yet again donning the ultimate swag she's known for. Rajjo is one of the strongest characters of the Dabangg franchise who has evolved after every part and the chemistry between Chulbul Pandey-Rajjo is exciting.

Salman Khan also shared another still of Rajjo leaning against a bike. He tweeted:

Ever since the announcement happened, Dabangg 3 has created a lot of buzz around the film as Dabangg 3 is one of the most awaited films of the year, and the audience is eager for the return of their beloved cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey onscreen.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

